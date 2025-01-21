← Company Directory
Binance
  • Greater Taipei Area

Binance Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Binance ranges from NT$2.03M per year for 2.2 to NT$2.95M per year for 3.2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Taipei Area package totals NT$2.3M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
(Entry Level)
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
1.2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.2
NT$2.03M
NT$1.62M
NT$75.9K
NT$331K
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Binance in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 128,920. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Software Engineer role in Greater Taipei Area is SGD 91,531.

Other Resources