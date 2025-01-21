← Company Directory
Binance
Binance Data Analyst Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

Data Analyst compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Binance totals NT$2.64M per year for 2.2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages.

Average Total Compensation

NT$2.52M - NT$2.95M
Lithuania
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$2.2MNT$2.52MNT$2.95MNT$3.14M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
2.2
NT$2.64M
NT$1.83M
NT$0
NT$813K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Binance in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,136,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Binance for the Data Analyst role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$2,198,406.

