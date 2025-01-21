All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in Greater Taipei Area at Binance totals NT$2.64M per year for 2.2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Binance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
1.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
1.2
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.1
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
2.2
NT$2.64M
NT$1.83M
NT$0
NT$813K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Binance, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)