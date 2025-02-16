← Company Directory
Bilt Rewards
Bilt Rewards Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Bilt Rewards totals $266K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bilt Rewards's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Bilt Rewards
Data Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$266K
Level
L4
Base
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$36K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Bilt Rewards?

$160K

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bilt Rewards in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $332,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bilt Rewards for the Software Engineer role in United States is $246,500.

