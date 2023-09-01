← Company Directory
Bilt Rewards
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Bilt Rewards Salaries

Bilt Rewards's salary ranges from $106,465 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $266,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bilt Rewards. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $266K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bilt Rewards is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $266,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bilt Rewards is $186,233.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bilt Rewards

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources