Billie
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

Billie Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Germany package at Billie totals €86.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Billie's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Billie
Senior Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€86.8K
Level
L4
Base
€81.1K
Stock (/yr)
€5.7K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Billie?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Billie in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €98,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Billie for the Backend Software Engineer role in Germany is €83,759.

