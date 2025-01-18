Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Bill.com ranges from $180K per year for Software Engineer 2 to $368K per year for Senior Staff. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$180K
$156K
$20.9K
$3.3K
Sr Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Engineer
$245K
$183K
$43.7K
$17.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)