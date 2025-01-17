← Company Directory
Bill.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Sydney

Bill.com Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sydney

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sydney at Bill.com ranges from A$148K per year for Software Engineer 2 to A$240K per year for Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Sydney package totals A$204K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Software Engineer 2
A$148K
A$113K
A$29.9K
A$5.3K
Sr Software Engineer
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
A$ --
Staff Engineer
A$240K
A$176K
A$51.7K
A$12.3K
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bill.com in Greater Sydney sits at a yearly total compensation of A$282,181. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bill.com for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sydney is A$218,415.

