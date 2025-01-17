← Company Directory
Bill.com
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Bill.com Product Manager Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Product Manager compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Bill.com totals $293K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bill.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Bill.com
Senior Staff Product Manager
San Jose, CA
Total per year
$293K
Level
Senior Staff
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$17.5K
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Bill.com?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Bill.com, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bill.com in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $456,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bill.com for the Product Manager role in San Francisco Bay Area is $303,500.

