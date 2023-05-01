BIG Language Solutions is a disruptive company in the language industry, assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers. They navigate the complex nature of language services for their customers to achieve global success. Their family of companies includes BIG IP, ISI Language Solutions, Protranslating, Language Link, DWL, and Lawlinguists, with over 160 years of combined expertise and offices in 29 locations worldwide. They customize and deliver language services in more than 300 languages and dialects.