Company Directory
BIG Language Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about BIG Language Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    BIG Language Solutions is a disruptive company in the language industry, assembling a portfolio of high-performing and complementary language service providers. They navigate the complex nature of language services for their customers to achieve global success. Their family of companies includes BIG IP, ISI Language Solutions, Protranslating, Language Link, DWL, and Lawlinguists, with over 160 years of combined expertise and offices in 29 locations worldwide. They customize and deliver language services in more than 300 languages and dialects.

    biglanguage.com
    Website
    1900
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for BIG Language Solutions

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Stripe
    • Pinterest
    • Microsoft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources