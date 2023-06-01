← Company Directory
Big Boots Studios
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Big Boots Studios Salaries

Big Boots Studios's median salary is $77,000 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Big Boots Studios. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $77K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Big Boots Studios is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $77,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Big Boots Studios is $77,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Big Boots Studios

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources