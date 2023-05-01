← Company Directory
Bicycle Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bicycle Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Bicycle Health provides personalized care and medication plans for those struggling with opioid use disorder. They offer professional support and suboxone to control withdrawal, with most patients getting an appointment on the same day or the day after reaching out. Their community of doctors, care providers, and support groups are available every day to help patients overcome OUD and build a better life. 95% of patients end problematic opioid use within just one week, and 88% of patients who have been in care for a year or more see positive outcomes.

    bicyclehealth.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bicycle Health

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources