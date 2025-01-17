← Company Directory
BIC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

BIC Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in United States at BIC ranges from $177K to $252K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$202K - $237K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
$177K$202K$237K$252K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Program Manager submissions at BIC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BIC?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Program Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at BIC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,018. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BIC for the Program Manager role in United States is $176,628.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BIC

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Lyft
  • DoorDash
  • Pinterest
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources