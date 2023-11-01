← Company Directory
BIC
BIC Salaries

BIC's salary ranges from $75,928 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $219,708 for a Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BIC. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Data Analyst
$75.9K
Program Manager
$220K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BIC is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,708. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BIC is $121,540.

