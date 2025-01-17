← Company Directory
BHP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

BHP Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Chile at BHP ranges from CLP 77.36M to CLP 108.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BHP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CLP 83.73M - CLP 97.38M
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
CLP 77.36MCLP 83.73MCLP 97.38MCLP 108.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Solution Architect submissions at BHP to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CLP 28.85M+ (sometimes CLP 288.46M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BHP?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at BHP in Chile sits at a yearly total compensation of CLP 108,301,136. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHP for the Solution Architect role in Chile is CLP 77,357,954.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BHP

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources