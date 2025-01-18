← Company Directory
BHP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Australia

BHP Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Australia

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at BHP totals A$155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BHP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
BHP
Software Engineer
Perth, WA, Australia
Total per year
A$155K
Level
hidden
Base
A$137K
Stock (/yr)
A$5.2K
Bonus
A$12.6K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at BHP?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.6K+ (sometimes A$466K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at BHP in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$194,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHP for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is A$137,385.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BHP

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources