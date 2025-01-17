← Company Directory
BHP
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Geological Engineer

  • All Geological Engineer Salaries

BHP Geological Engineer Salaries

The average Geological Engineer total compensation in United States at BHP ranges from $123K to $168K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BHP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$132K - $160K
Australia
Common Range
Possible Range
$123K$132K$160K$168K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Geological Engineer submissions at BHP to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BHP?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Geological Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Geological Engineer at BHP in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $168,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHP for the Geological Engineer role in United States is $123,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BHP

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Stripe
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources