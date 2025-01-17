← Company Directory
Bhinneka.Com
Bhinneka.Com Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Indonesia at Bhinneka.Com ranges from IDR 161.91M to IDR 235.87M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bhinneka.Com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 185.89M - IDR 211.88M
Indonesia
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 161.91MIDR 185.89MIDR 211.88MIDR 235.87M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Bhinneka.Com?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Bhinneka.Com in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 235,866,265. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bhinneka.Com for the Product Manager role in Indonesia is IDR 161,908,199.

