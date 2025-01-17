← Company Directory
BHFT
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

BHFT Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Armenia at BHFT ranges from AMD 50.87M to AMD 69.64M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BHFT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 55.11M - AMD 65.4M
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 50.87MAMD 55.11MAMD 65.4MAMD 69.64M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at BHFT to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.83M+ (sometimes AMD 118.28M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BHFT?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BHFT in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 69,642,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHFT for the Software Engineer role in Armenia is AMD 50,869,002.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BHFT

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources