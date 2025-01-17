← Company Directory
BHFT
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

BHFT Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in United Arab Emirates at BHFT ranges from AED 111K to AED 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BHFT's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

AED 119K - AED 140K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
AED 111KAED 119KAED 140KAED 155K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at BHFT to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at BHFT?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at BHFT in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 154,707. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BHFT for the Data Scientist role in United Arab Emirates is AED 111,072.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BHFT

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources