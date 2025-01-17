← Company Directory
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Mechanical Engineer

  • All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in India at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre ranges from ₹3.04M to ₹4.15M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹3.26M - ₹3.94M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹3.04M₹3.26M₹3.94M₹4.15M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Mechanical Engineer submissions at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Mechanical Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,154,236. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹3,044,053.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources