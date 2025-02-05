Company Directory
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Salaries

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's salary ranges from $10,888 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $42,309 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Last updated: 7/9/2025

Hardware Engineer
$27.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$10.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$42.3K
Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking to relocate to the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain or Luxembourg—all of which I'm currently researching....

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $42,309. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is $27,563.

