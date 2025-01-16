← Company Directory
BGC Group
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

BGC Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at BGC Group ranges from SGD 59.4K to SGD 84.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BGC Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 68.1K - SGD 79.7K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 59.4KSGD 68.1KSGD 79.7KSGD 84.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at BGC Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BGC Group in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 84,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BGC Group for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 59,377.

