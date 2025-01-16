← Company Directory
BFAM Partners
BFAM Partners Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Hong Kong (SAR) at BFAM Partners ranges from HK$603K to HK$839K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BFAM Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

HK$646K - HK$760K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Common Range
Possible Range
HK$603KHK$646KHK$760KHK$839K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BFAM Partners?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BFAM Partners in Hong Kong (SAR) sits at a yearly total compensation of HKHK$6,545,462. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BFAM Partners for the Software Engineer role in Hong Kong (SAR) is HKHK$4,699,301.

