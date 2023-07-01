Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization that aims to improve the lives of those living with diabetes. They provide platforms, programs, resources, and grants to unite the global diabetes community and find solutions. Initially focused on Type 1 diabetes, they have expanded to include programs for Type 2 diabetes as well. The organization is funded by founders and leadership, ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to supporting efforts to educate, advocate, and cure diabetes. They are a tax-exempt nonprofit organization. Connect with them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.