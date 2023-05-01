BetterNight is a virtual care platform that offers clinically based sleep care for employers. It aims to reduce care costs, improve outcomes, and patient satisfaction. The platform provides personalized care pathways, access to sleep hygiene and education, digital cognitive behavioral therapy, and guided telehealth care management for those at risk for sleep apnea. Developed by board-certified sleep physicians, BetterNight offers a hopeful alternative to high-cost care, poor patient satisfaction, and failing outcomes.