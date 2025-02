Better Trucks is a last-mile carrier that delivers parcel packages to residential customers with a focus on speed, affordability, and communication. They specialize in next-day and two-day deliveries and operate in 25 metro areas across 17 states, with plans to double their coverage area in 2023. Founded in 2019, they have already driven over 2 million miles, delivered 5 million packages, and have 5 million happy customers.