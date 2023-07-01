Company Directory
Better Choice Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Better Choice Company that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Better Choice Company Inc. is an animal health and wellness company that offers a range of products for dogs, cats, and pet parents. Their product portfolio includes kibble and canned foods, freeze-dried raw foods, vegan options, oral care products, supplements, and grooming items. They sell their products under the Halo and TruDog brand names through online portals, online retailers, and pet specialty stores. The company operates in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. Founded in 1986, it is based in Tampa, Florida.

    betterchoicecompany.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    43
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Better Choice Company

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Databricks
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources