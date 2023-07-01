Better Choice Company Inc. is an animal health and wellness company that offers a range of products for dogs, cats, and pet parents. Their product portfolio includes kibble and canned foods, freeze-dried raw foods, vegan options, oral care products, supplements, and grooming items. They sell their products under the Halo and TruDog brand names through online portals, online retailers, and pet specialty stores. The company operates in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. Founded in 1986, it is based in Tampa, Florida.