BetMGM is a top sports betting and gaming entertainment company that emerged from a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain. It has exclusive access to MGM's US-based land and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. BetMGM uses Entain's state-of-the-art technology to offer sports betting and online gaming through leading brands such as BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino, and Party Poker.