Betaworks is a company that builds and operates various products, including Giphy, Instapaper, Dots, Poncho, and Digg. They invest in early-stage, tech-focused companies with a working prototype and typically invest $100,000-200,000 as part of a syndicate of angels and early-stage VCs. Betaworks aims to create a strong network of products that make the social web a better place. They have an open ecosystem of builders and operate in a powerpoint-free zone.