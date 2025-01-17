All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area at Best Buy ranges from $179K per year for GL9 to $214K per year for GL10. The median yearly compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package totals $196K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL9
$179K
$147K
$0
$31.7K
GL10
$214K
$177K
$0
$36.5K
GL11
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL12
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
