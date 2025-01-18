Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Best Buy ranges from $104K per year for GL7 to $176K per year for GL9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $123K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus GL6 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- GL7 Software Engineer I $104K $104K $0 $0 GL8 Software Engineer II $131K $126K $0 $5.3K GL9 Senior Software Engineer $176K $138K $0 $38.3K View 3 More Levels

