Software Engineer compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area at Best Buy ranges from $84.8K per year for GL6 to $184K per year for GL9. The median yearly compensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area package totals $111K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
GL6
$84.8K
$78.9K
$0
$5.9K
GL7
$112K
$107K
$0
$5.2K
GL8
$140K
$126K
$0
$13.1K
GL9
$184K
$145K
$0
$38.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***