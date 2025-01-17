← Company Directory
Best Buy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Seattle Area

Best Buy Product Manager Salaries in Greater Seattle Area

The median Product Manager compensation in Greater Seattle Area package at Best Buy totals $237K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Best Buy
Senior Product Manager
Seattle, WA
Total per year
$237K
Level
GL10
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Best Buy?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Best Buy in Greater Seattle Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $507,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Best Buy for the Product Manager role in Greater Seattle Area is $246,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Best Buy

Related Companies

  • The Home Depot
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Garmin
  • Lowe's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources