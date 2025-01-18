UX Designer compensation in United States at Best Buy ranges from $115K per year for GL8 to $152K per year for GL9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $115K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Best Buy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
GL6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
GL8
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
GL9
$152K
$132K
$4.4K
$16K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***