← Company Directory
Besi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Besi Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Switzerland at Besi ranges from SGD 127K to SGD 177K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Besi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 137K - SGD 159K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 127KSGD 137KSGD 159KSGD 177K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Besi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Besi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Besi in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 177,108. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Besi for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is SGD 126,506.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Besi

Related Companies

  • GlobalFoundries
  • Boeing
  • Texas Instruments
  • Seagate
  • BNY Mellon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources