← Company Directory
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Actuary

  • All Actuary Salaries

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Actuary Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92.6K - $108K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$80.8K$92.6K$108K$115K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Actuary submission at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Actuary offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $115,245. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance for the Actuary role in United States is $80,770.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Airbnb
  • Lyft
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources