Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Salaries

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance's salary ranges from $95,475 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United States at the low-end to $167,518 for a Program Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Actuary
$100K
Civil Engineer
$121K
Program Manager
$168K
Software Engineer
$95.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,518. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance is $110,535.

