Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group Salaries

Berkeley Research Group's salary ranges from $62,310 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Berkeley Research Group. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Management Consultant
Median $100K
Administrative Assistant
$62.3K
Software Engineer
$169K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Venture Capitalist
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Berkeley Research Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Research Group is $100,250.

