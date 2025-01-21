← Company Directory
Berkeley Lab
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Research Scientist

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Berkeley Lab Research Scientist Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Research Scientist compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Berkeley Lab totals $158K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Berkeley Lab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Berkeley Lab
Research Scientist
Berkeley, CA
Total per year
$158K
Level
Career-Track
Base
$158K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Berkeley Lab?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Research Scientist at Berkeley Lab in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Lab for the Research Scientist role in San Francisco Bay Area is $158,000.

