← Company Directory
Berger-Levrault
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Berger-Levrault Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in France at Berger-Levrault ranges from €33.2K to €47.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Berger-Levrault's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€37.7K - €44.6K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
€33.2K€37.7K€44.6K€47.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Berger-Levrault to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Berger-Levrault?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Berger-Levrault in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €47,095. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berger-Levrault for the Software Engineer role in France is €33,171.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Berger-Levrault

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources