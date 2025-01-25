← Company Directory
Bennett, Coleman and Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Bennett, Coleman and Company Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in India at Bennett, Coleman and Company ranges from ₹1.69M to ₹2.4M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bennett, Coleman and Company's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.93M - ₹2.26M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.69M₹1.93M₹2.26M₹2.4M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Bennett, Coleman and Company to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Bennett, Coleman and Company?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Bennett, Coleman and Company in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,404,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bennett, Coleman and Company for the Product Designer role in India is ₹1,685,409.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Bennett, Coleman and Company

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources