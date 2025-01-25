← Company Directory
BELLA+CANVAS
BELLA+CANVAS Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Australia at BELLA+CANVAS ranges from A$188K to A$263K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BELLA+CANVAS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

A$203K - A$236K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
A$188KA$203KA$236KA$263K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BELLA+CANVAS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at BELLA+CANVAS in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$262,532. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BELLA+CANVAS for the Software Engineer role in Australia is A$187,523.

