BELLA+CANVAS
  Salaries
  Human Resources

  All Human Resources Salaries

BELLA+CANVAS Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Nicaragua at BELLA+CANVAS ranges from NIO 206K to NIO 282K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BELLA+CANVAS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NIO 223K - NIO 265K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NIO 206KNIO 223KNIO 265KNIO 282K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at BELLA+CANVAS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at BELLA+CANVAS in Nicaragua sits at a yearly total compensation of NIO 281,959. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BELLA+CANVAS for the Human Resources role in Nicaragua is NIO 205,953.

Other Resources