BELLA+CANVAS is the brand behind the T-Shirt movement. Headquartered in Los Angeles, we are the largest manufacturers of wholesale apparel in the USA. Specializing in high quality, fashion-forward styles, we provide blank garments to decorators, promotional distributors and brands all over the world. Founding partners Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge have built a culture where the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. From manufacturing, to marketing, to design, each department embraces the company’s motto to BE DIFFERENT. We look for ways to inspire positive change for both the company and the planet, manufacturing in a socially and environmentally responsible way since day one. Daily yoga classes, a Zen garden and a workout facility help create a clear mind and creative environment for our team of movers and shakers.