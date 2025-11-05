Company Directory
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Software Engineer Salaries in Moscow Metro Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Moscow Metro Area package at Bell Integrator totals RUB 1.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bell Integrator's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025

Median Package
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 1.89M
Level
Senior
Base
RUB 1.89M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Bell Integrator?
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bell Integrator in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 3,138,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bell Integrator for the Software Engineer role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 1,886,014.

