← Company Directory
Beijer Electronics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Beijer Electronics Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Taiwan at Beijer Electronics ranges from NT$962K to NT$1.37M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Beijer Electronics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.1M - NT$1.29M
Sweden
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$962KNT$1.1MNT$1.29MNT$1.37M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Beijer Electronics to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$981K+ (sometimes NT$9.81M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Beijer Electronics?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Beijer Electronics in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,372,764. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beijer Electronics for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$962,108.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Beijer Electronics

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Flipkart
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources