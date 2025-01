BeiGene is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes medicines worldwide. Its products include treatments for lymphoma, multiple myeloma, leukemia, bone tumors, and solid tumors. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include inhibitors for various cancers and solid tumors. It has collaborations with several companies, including Amgen and Novartis. BeiGene was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.