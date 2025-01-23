← Company Directory
Beekeeper
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Beekeeper Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Switzerland at Beekeeper ranges from CHF 103K to CHF 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Beekeeper's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 111K - CHF 132K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 103KCHF 111KCHF 132KCHF 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Beekeeper?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Beekeeper in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 140,537. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Beekeeper for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 102,653.

Other Resources