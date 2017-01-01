Company Directory
Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Restoration Plaza: A beacon of community transformation for over five decades. Our non-profit organization stands at the forefront of sustainable neighborhood development and racial justice initiatives, empowering residents through strategic programs that build economic opportunity and social cohesion. With deep roots in the community and a forward-looking vision, we continue to create pathways to prosperity while preserving cultural heritage. Join us as we shape a more equitable future where all community members can thrive.

    restorationplaza.org
    Website
    1967
    Year Founded
    129
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • PayPal
    • Lyft
    • Snap
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources