Bede Gaming
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Bede Gaming Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bulgaria at Bede Gaming ranges from BGN 113K to BGN 165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Bede Gaming's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 129K - BGN 149K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 113KBGN 129KBGN 149KBGN 165K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Bede Gaming?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Bede Gaming in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 164,562. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bede Gaming for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 113,396.

